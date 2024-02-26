Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH’s Patient Administrator shows how to Download Your Medical Records

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    If you need to obtain your medical records for medical visits prior to June 3, 2023, you can do so in the TRICARE Online Patient Portal via https://tricareonline.com. Master Sgt. Clarilisa Deloney with BACH’s Patient Administrative Division shares a step-by-step process on how you can download your medical records.

    Patients who are enrolled in MHS GENESIS Patient Portal can obtain immediate access to their patient records if seen by a BACH provider after June 3, 2023. Medical records via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal can be found at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil. If you were seen prior to June 3, 2023 and were enrolled in TRICARE Online, you can retrieve your medical records via TOL at https://tricareonline.com.

    If you retrieve your own records via either MHS GENESIS or TOL, you can save a digital copy and share with providers requesting them for outside the MTF referrals. You also may select to print copies yourself.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 10:31
    Category: PSA
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

