    Station Miami Beach B-roll

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami boat crews patrolling the Biscayne Bay to collect promotional footage for Miami Fleet Week, Feb. 20, 2024. Station crews hosted Navy personnel to collect media in preparation for the event at Port of Miami. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913911
    VIRIN: 240220-G-FL647-1842
    Filename: DOD_110146127
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Miami Beach B-roll, by PO3 Nicholas Strasburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

