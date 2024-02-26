U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami boat crews patrolling the Biscayne Bay to collect promotional footage for Miami Fleet Week, Feb. 20, 2024. Station crews hosted Navy personnel to collect media in preparation for the event at Port of Miami. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913911
|VIRIN:
|240220-G-FL647-1842
|Filename:
|DOD_110146127
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Station Miami Beach B-roll, by PO3 Nicholas Strasburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT