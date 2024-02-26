video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240227-N-SC038-1001 SAN DIEGO, CA (Feb. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from multiple cyberwarfare commands participate in WEST 2024 Feb. 13 to Feb 15, 2024. The premier naval conference and exposition on the WEST Coast, WEST is now in its 34th year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple/Released)