    WEST 2024

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ruple 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    240227-N-SC038-1001 SAN DIEGO, CA (Feb. 27, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from multiple cyberwarfare commands participate in WEST 2024 Feb. 13 to Feb 15, 2024. The premier naval conference and exposition on the WEST Coast, WEST is now in its 34th year of bringing military and industry leaders together. Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple/Released)

    TAGS

    AFCEA
    Information Warfare
    FCC/C10F
    Naval Information Forces
    WEST 2024

