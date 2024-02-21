U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Frank Zastoupil, a Texas native and an F-35B Lightning II jet pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, speaks about VMFA-542's participation in Exercise Nordic Response 24, in Norway, Feb. 22, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is VMFA-542's first overseas operational exercise as an F-35B Lightning II jet squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 08:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|913903
|VIRIN:
|240222-M-YH653-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110145947
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|NO
|Hometown:
|KINGWOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II jet pilot with VMFA-542 speaks about the squadron's participation in Exercise Nordic Response 24 (Interview), by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT