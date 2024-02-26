Rock Frost (Video B-Roll)

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage targets with a M2 .50-caliber machine gun, a M240 machine gun and with a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station or CROWS during a live-fire exercise as part of Rock Frost at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Feb. 26, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 07:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913902
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-DO858-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110145917
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|SLUNJ, HR
|Downloads:
|13
|High-Res. Downloads:
|13
