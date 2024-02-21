Video - Aerial Pass of USS Mason in the Red Sea During Operation Prosperity Guardian with Helo in Frame

240131-N-CK669-3352 RED SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), sails in the Red Sea in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) Jan. 31. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 07:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913901
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-CK669-3352
|Filename:
|DOD_110145907
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
