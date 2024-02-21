Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAT ARG Conducts Photo Exercise

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 26, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), and San Antonio-class amphibious transport ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) transit in formation with the Turkish frigates TCG Goksu (F-497) and TCG Gelibolu (F-493) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 26. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command's Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    TAGS

    Bataan
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Turkish Navy
    BAT ARG
    NATO Strike Force

