BAT ARG Conducts Photo Exercise

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 26, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), and San Antonio-class amphibious transport ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) transit in formation with the Turkish frigates TCG Goksu (F-497) and TCG Gelibolu (F-493) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 26. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command's Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)
|02.26.2024
|02.27.2024 01:30
|B-Roll
|913875
|240226-N-OQ442-1001
|1
|DOD_110145414
|00:01:09
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|1
|1
