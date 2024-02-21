Shanti Prayas IV | Safeguarding Base and Supplies

U.S Army Reserve Sgt. Natalia Novac, serving as a squad leader at Shanti Prayas IV, emphasizes the significance of women’s involvement in advancing gender protection, collaboration, and peacekeeping during United Nations (UN) Designated Site exercise at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 25, 2024. Service members simulated the exercise safeguarding the UN base where they employ various resources to accomplish this objective. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
