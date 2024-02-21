Shanti Prayas IV | Safeguarding Base and Supplies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Army Reserve Sgt. Natalia Novac, serving as a squad leader at Shanti Prayas IV, emphasizes the significance of women’s involvement in advancing gender protection, collaboration, and peacekeeping during United Nations (UN) Designated Site exercise at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 25, 2024. Service members simulated the exercise safeguarding the UN base where they employ various resources to accomplish this objective. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)