    Shanti Prayas IV | Safeguarding Base and Supplies

    NEPAL

    02.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    U.S Army Reserve Sgt. Natalia Novac, serving as a squad leader at Shanti Prayas IV, emphasizes the significance of women’s involvement in advancing gender protection, collaboration, and peacekeeping during United Nations (UN) Designated Site exercise at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 25, 2024. Service members simulated the exercise safeguarding the UN base where they employ various resources to accomplish this objective. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 04:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913869
    VIRIN: 240225-F-PA224-4450
    Filename: DOD_110145259
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Safeguarding Base and Supplies, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    USINDOPACOM
    Shanti Prayas IV

