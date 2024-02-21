U.S. Marine Corps. BGen. Matthew Good, Deputy Commander, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and SgtMaj. Aaron McDonald, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, visit Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 24 in preparation of Exercise Arctic Edge on Fort Greely, Alaska, on February 21, 2024. During the visit, the Marines of MACS-24 demonstrated the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), a mobile mid-range radar system designed to provide task-oriented radar picture and command and control function in support of operations in an Arctic Environment. ARCTIC EDGE 2024 (AE24) is a U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. Military's capabilities in extreme cold weather, joint force readiness, and U.S. military commitment to mutual strategic security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 21:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913865
|VIRIN:
|240221-M-UJ431-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110145243
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ARCTIC EDGE 24: BGen Good, SgtMaj McDonald Visit MACS-24 Marines, by PFC Nicholas Bryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
