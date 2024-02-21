Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARCTIC EDGE 24: BGen Good, SgtMaj McDonald Visit MACS-24 Marines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan 

    Arctic Edge 2024

    U.S. Marine Corps. BGen. Matthew Good, Deputy Commander, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and SgtMaj. Aaron McDonald, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, visit Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 24 in preparation of Exercise Arctic Edge on Fort Greely, Alaska, on February 21, 2024. During the visit, the Marines of MACS-24 demonstrated the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), a mobile mid-range radar system designed to provide task-oriented radar picture and command and control function in support of operations in an Arctic Environment. ARCTIC EDGE 2024 (AE24) is a U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise demonstrating the U.S. Military's capabilities in extreme cold weather, joint force readiness, and U.S. military commitment to mutual strategic security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 21:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913865
    VIRIN: 240221-M-UJ431-1001
    Filename: DOD_110145243
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCTIC EDGE 24: BGen Good, SgtMaj McDonald Visit MACS-24 Marines, by PFC Nicholas Bryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    Homeland Defense
    Arctic Security
    Always Vigilant
    AE24
    Arctic Edge 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT