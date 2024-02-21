DPAA Palletizing Timelapse

A timelapse of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team loading gear onto pallets in preparation for an upcoming recovery mission, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2024. The variety of equipment needed for a recovery mission depends largely on the location, with changes in quantity shifting depending on the size of the recovery team, the support available once team members arrive to the host nation, and the accessibility of each recovery site. Recovery teams use everything from shovels and buckets to mountain climbing gear, to diving equipment for underwater excavations.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 21:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913862
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-FZ485-8894
|Filename:
|DOD_110145128
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
