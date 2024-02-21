DPAA Palletizing Timelapse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A timelapse of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team loading gear onto pallets in preparation for an upcoming recovery mission, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2024. The variety of equipment needed for a recovery mission depends largely on the location, with changes in quantity shifting depending on the size of the recovery team, the support available once team members arrive to the host nation, and the accessibility of each recovery site. Recovery teams use everything from shovels and buckets to mountain climbing gear, to diving equipment for underwater excavations.