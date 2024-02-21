Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Palletizing Timelapse

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A timelapse of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team loading gear onto pallets in preparation for an upcoming recovery mission, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 22, 2024. The variety of equipment needed for a recovery mission depends largely on the location, with changes in quantity shifting depending on the size of the recovery team, the support available once team members arrive to the host nation, and the accessibility of each recovery site. Recovery teams use everything from shovels and buckets to mountain climbing gear, to diving equipment for underwater excavations.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 21:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913862
    VIRIN: 240222-F-FZ485-8894
    Filename: DOD_110145128
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Palletizing Timelapse, by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    logistics
    timelapse
    recovery mission
    recovery team
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

