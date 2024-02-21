B-Roll: Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nate Bullock, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, reenlists during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, mentioned Bullock’s name during an informational video about the commandant’s retention program, which was a contributing factor in Bullock deciding to reenlist. Bullock is awaiting orders to be a recruiter in his home state of Arizona as part of his reenlistment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)
