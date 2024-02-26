Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Nate Bullock: four more for the Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nate Bullock, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, reenlists during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, mentioned Bullock’s name during an informational video about the commandant’s retention program, which was a contributing factor in Bullock deciding to reenlist. Bullock is awaiting orders to be a recruiter in his home state of Arizona as part of his reenlistment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Epic Spirit composed by Osipov Vladimir/stock.adobe.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 17:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913853
    VIRIN: 240219-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110144915
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Reenlistment
    5th Marine Regiment
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    SMMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT