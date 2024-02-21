Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bn., 5th Marines trains for tactical recovery of aircraft, personnel

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5-9, 2024. The TRAP course is designed to develop the capabilities of Marines to recover aircraft, personnel and equipment in austere environments. EOTG is a section of the I MEF command element that trains and evaluates deploying Marine Expeditionary Units, and other designated forces, in select individual and collective tasks to prepare them to support geographic combatant commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: You Better Do It composed by colorofmusic / stock.adobe.com

    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    TRAP
    USMC
    Blue Diamond
    Warfighting
    EOTG
    V25

