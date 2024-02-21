2nd Bn., 5th Marines trains for tactical recovery of aircraft, personnel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5-9, 2024. The TRAP course is designed to develop the capabilities of Marines to recover aircraft, personnel and equipment in austere environments. EOTG is a section of the I MEF command element that trains and evaluates deploying Marine Expeditionary Units, and other designated forces, in select individual and collective tasks to prepare them to support geographic combatant commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: You Better Do It composed by colorofmusic / stock.adobe.com