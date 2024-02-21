Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Planning Assistance to States Visit to Van Buren Point, NY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VAN BUREN POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District meet with community leaders to discuss how USACE can get involved in looking at solutions the community can take to address a failing gabion wall, and examine damaged sections of it, that was built to help control flood waters, Van Buren Point, Portland, New York, Feb. 21, 2024. Under the Planning Assistance to States program, USACE can draft solutions that the town can take in order to address issues with flooding and the failing gabion wall. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913848
    VIRIN: 240221-A-MC713-2001
    Filename: DOD_110144765
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: VAN BUREN POINT, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Planning Assistance to States Visit to Van Buren Point, NY, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    buffalo district
    van buren point

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT