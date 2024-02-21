Planning Assistance to States Visit to Van Buren Point, NY

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District meet with community leaders to discuss how USACE can get involved in looking at solutions the community can take to address a failing gabion wall, and examine damaged sections of it, that was built to help control flood waters, Van Buren Point, Portland, New York, Feb. 21, 2024. Under the Planning Assistance to States program, USACE can draft solutions that the town can take in order to address issues with flooding and the failing gabion wall. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)