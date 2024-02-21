SJAFB 2024 Annual Load Crew Competition

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 333rd, 334th, 335th and 336th Fighter Generation Squadrons compete in the annual weapons load competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2024. Every year, a load crew from each unit goes head-to-head in a competition that tests their dress and appearance, weapons knowledge, and speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-15E Strike Eagle.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913845
|VIRIN:
|022324-F-SD514-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110144686
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
