    SJAFB 2024 Annual Load Crew Competition

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 333rd, 334th, 335th and 336th Fighter Generation Squadrons compete in the annual weapons load competition at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2024. Every year, a load crew from each unit goes head-to-head in a competition that tests their dress and appearance, weapons knowledge, and speed and accuracy of loading munitions on an F-15E Strike Eagle.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US

    F-15E
    Competition
    Air Power
    SJAFB
    Load Crew

