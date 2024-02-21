TAG Monthly Message - March 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913843" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Matt Strub, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, Strub talks about Women's History Month and highlights recent and upcoming events involving Wisconsin female service members. He also talks about the Wisconsin National Guard's continued focus on readiness to include preparations for the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team's future rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)