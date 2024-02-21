Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Monthly Message - March 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Brig. Gen. Matt Strub, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard. In this edition, Strub talks about Women's History Month and highlights recent and upcoming events involving Wisconsin female service members. He also talks about the Wisconsin National Guard's continued focus on readiness to include preparations for the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team's future rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 16:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 913843
    VIRIN: 240116-Z-PV458-1001
    Filename: DOD_110144672
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Monthly Message - March 2024, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #TAG
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #monthlymessage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT