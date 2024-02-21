Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Ursa (Interview)

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    02.26.2024

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Fowler, Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about Exercise Eagle Ursa at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Feb. 26, 2024. Exercise Eagle Ursa is a live fire and combat skills proficiency training exercise for the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Paratroopers will qualify on their individual and crew served weapons, and build combat readiness in Engineering, Military Intelligence and Signal skills during this training in Croatia. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 15:04
    Category: Interviews
    Location: SLUNJ, HR

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

