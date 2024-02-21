Eagle Ursa (Interview)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Fowler, Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about Exercise Eagle Ursa at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Feb. 26, 2024. Exercise Eagle Ursa is a live fire and combat skills proficiency training exercise for the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Paratroopers will qualify on their individual and crew served weapons, and build combat readiness in Engineering, Military Intelligence and Signal skills during this training in Croatia. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)