A Minute With the Commander: Amphibious Capabilities

NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 26, 2024) Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Lieutenant General Brian Cavanaugh, commander, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, discuss the capabilities of the Navy's amphibious ships and how the integration of Marine Corps personnel creates a potent tool to tackle a variety of missions across the globe during A Minute With the Commander. A Minute With the Commander is a monthly video series produced by United States Fleet Forces Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson)