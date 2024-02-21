Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Minute With the Commander: Amphibious Capabilities

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 26, 2024) Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Lieutenant General Brian Cavanaugh, commander, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, discuss the capabilities of the Navy's amphibious ships and how the integration of Marine Corps personnel creates a potent tool to tackle a variety of missions across the globe during A Minute With the Commander. A Minute With the Commander is a monthly video series produced by United States Fleet Forces Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Evan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 14:06
    Category: Series
    TAGS

    USFF
    USFFC
    A Minute with the Commander

