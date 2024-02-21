Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon 9 Starlink 6-39 Launch

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Video by Joshua Conti 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Feb. 25, 2024. Starlink 6-39 is the 170th SpaceX launch from SLC-40. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913824
    VIRIN: 240225-X-KD758-1006
    Filename: DOD_110144226
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon 9 Starlink 6-39 Launch, by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    Launch
    Space Launch
    Falcon9
    Space Force
    CCSFS

