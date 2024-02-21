A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Feb. 25, 2024. Starlink 6-39 is the 170th SpaceX launch from SLC-40. (U.S. Space Force video by Joshua Conti)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913824
|VIRIN:
|240225-X-KD758-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110144226
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
This work, Falcon 9 Starlink 6-39 Launch, by Joshua Conti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
