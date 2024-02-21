Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Sends Medical Assistance Team to Suriname

    SURINAME

    02.26.2024

    Video by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    A U.S. medical assistance team traveled to Suriname as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission, a series of health engagements across four nations, beginning in Suriname on Feb. 19.

    Forty-two U.S. Air Force active duty and reserve personnel will work alongside Surinamese military and civilian medical counterparts over two weeks to assist in providing medical care, training, and education within local communities. The overall goal of the mission is to further build relationships across U.S. and partner nation medical communities in support of strengthened relationships in Latin America and the Caribbean.

    Medical assistance teams will further travel to St. Lucia, St. Vincent, St. Kitts and Nevis through March 29.

