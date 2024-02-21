U.S. Air Force Sends Medical Assistance Team to Suriname

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. medical assistance team traveled to Suriname as part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission, a series of health engagements across four nations, beginning in Suriname on Feb. 19.



Forty-two U.S. Air Force active duty and reserve personnel will work alongside Surinamese military and civilian medical counterparts over two weeks to assist in providing medical care, training, and education within local communities. The overall goal of the mission is to further build relationships across U.S. and partner nation medical communities in support of strengthened relationships in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Medical assistance teams will further travel to St. Lucia, St. Vincent, St. Kitts and Nevis through March 29.