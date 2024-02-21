U.S. Soldiers with 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania National Guard train Soldiers during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 20, 2024. The trainees, coming from the Regular Army, National Guard and Army Reserve are attending the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, hoping to earn the 68W MOS after previously serving in other MOSs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer and Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913807
|VIRIN:
|240220-Z-PS821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110144095
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cut: Hot load training, by 2LT Kate Kramer and SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard
