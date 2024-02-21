Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cut: Hot load training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer and Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania National Guard train Soldiers during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 20, 2024. The trainees, coming from the Regular Army, National Guard and Army Reserve are attending the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, hoping to earn the 68W MOS after previously serving in other MOSs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer and Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

