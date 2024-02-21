Cut: Hot load training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania National Guard train Soldiers during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 20, 2024. The trainees, coming from the Regular Army, National Guard and Army Reserve are attending the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, hoping to earn the 68W MOS after previously serving in other MOSs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer and Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)