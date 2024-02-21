Things to do in El Paso - It's Better at Bliss - social media content

Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss garrison commander and command sergeant major, respectively, are back with another example of why "It's Better at Bliss."
