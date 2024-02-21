JB-MDL The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade conducted their 2024 Best Warrior Competition on JB-MDL. Soldiers are captured participating at JB-MDL Range 33 in the pistol shooting portion of the competition. Soldiers from across the command competed in a five-day exercise to determine who would take home the title of Best Warrior. Video Taken by Stephen Pindyski from the TSC (Training Support Center)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913783
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-IE493-9842
|Filename:
|DOD_110143692
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Best Warrior Competition 2024. February 22nd, 2024., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
