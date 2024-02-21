Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Best Warrior Competition 2024. February 22nd, 2024.

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    JB-MDL The 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade conducted their 2024 Best Warrior Competition on JB-MDL. Soldiers are captured participating at JB-MDL Range 33 in the pistol shooting portion of the competition. Soldiers from across the command competed in a five-day exercise to determine who would take home the title of Best Warrior. Video Taken by Stephen Pindyski from the TSC (Training Support Center)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913782
    VIRIN: 240222-A-IE493-9129
    Filename: DOD_110143691
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. Best Warrior Competition 2024. February 22nd, 2024., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. 336th EMI Brigade Best Warrior Competition 2024.

