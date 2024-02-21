U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with VMGR-252 arrive in Norway for Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, arrive in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Andenes, Norway, Feb. 25, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza)
This B-Roll contains the following:
Two U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft landing on a runway,
Two U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft taxiing after landing,
U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing disembarking a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913766
|VIRIN:
|240225-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110143488
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|ANDENES, 18, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
