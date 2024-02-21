Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with VMGR-252 arrive in Norway for Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll)

    ANDENES, 18, NORWAY

    02.25.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, arrive in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Andenes, Norway, Feb. 25, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Ornelas-Baeza)

    This B-Roll contains the following:
    Two U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft landing on a runway,
    Two U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft taxiing after landing,
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing disembarking a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913766
    VIRIN: 240225-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_110143488
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: ANDENES, 18, NO

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with VMGR-252 arrive in Norway for Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll), by LCpl David Ornelas-Baeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    Norway
    KC-130J Hercules
    USMCNews
    NordicResponse24

