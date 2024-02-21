Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) On-Line Trailer

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Thomas Webster 

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    This on-line video trailer highlights the crucial function of the Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) and how it develops Hospital Corpsmen and other Naval medical professionals at Joint Base San Antonio in Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX.

    For more information about NMTSC, please go to https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Medicine-Training-Support-Center/

    PAN#N1526-24-0023

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 09:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913765
    VIRIN: 240118-N-N1526-1002
    PIN: 240023
    Filename: DOD_110143487
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Corpsman
    Navy Medicine
    Readiness
    METC
    Hospital Corps
    NMTSC

