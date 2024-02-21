Developmental Special Duty assignments are jobs you apply for outside of your AFSC. For more information on Air Force Recruiting watch this video. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Taryn Onyon)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913760
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-NN513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110143457
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Developmental Special Duty - Recruiting, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT