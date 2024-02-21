Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Developmental Special Duty - Recruiting

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Developmental Special Duty assignments are jobs you apply for outside of your AFSC. For more information on Air Force Recruiting watch this video. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Taryn Onyon)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913760
    VIRIN: 240119-F-NN513-1001
    Filename: DOD_110143457
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Developmental Special Duty - Recruiting, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Recruiting
    DSD

