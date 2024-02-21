NATO stands with all Ukrainians fighting for their freedom and our shared security (Mastersubs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two years have passed since Russia’s full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian armed forces demonstrated their courage, strength and determination to push back the Russian invading forces, bravely defending their freedom and their country.

In these two years, Ukraine has inflicted heavy losses on Russia, recapturing 50 per cent of the territory that they originally seized, and pushing back their invading forces on all fronts. Despite all these losses though, Russia is showing no signs of seeking peace, putting their economy on a war footing, and ramping up weapons production.

NATO Allies have provided unprecedented support to Ukraine, helping to uphold its right of self-defence enshrined in the UN Charter; and as Russia prepares for a long war, Allies’ continued commitment is essential to preserving Ukraine’s freedom, and it is key to Ukraine’s security and our own security.

NATO stands with all Ukrainians bravely pushing back the Russian invaders. As we remember the day in which the fully-fledged invasion began, a group of Ukrainian soldiers being trained by NATO Allies in the United Kingdom recites their national anthem, standing side by side with their trainers from the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.