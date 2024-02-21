Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Video of USS Mason in the Red Sea During Operation Prosperity Guardian

    RED SEA

    01.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240131-N-CK669-3353 RED SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), sails the Red Sea in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) Jan. 31. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913749
    VIRIN: 240131-N-CK669-3353
    Filename: DOD_110143376
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: RED SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Video of USS Mason in the Red Sea During Operation Prosperity Guardian, by PO1 Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Sea
    5th Fleet
    Mason
    Krucke
    Operation Prosperity Guardian

