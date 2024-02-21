F-35B Lightning II aircraft with VMFA-542 conduct flight operations in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 execute flight operations in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Norway, Feb. 22, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is VMFA-542's first overseas operational exercise as an F-35B Lightning II jet squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike) (Music licensed from DeWolfe Music)
|02.22.2024
|02.26.2024 07:17
|Video Productions
|913738
|240226-M-YH653-1001
|DOD_110143223
|00:00:26
|19, NO
|3
|3
