    Bomber Task Force continues strategic deterrence mission

    GUAM

    02.22.2024

    Video by Capt. Stephen Collier 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takeoff in support of training missions over the western Pacific Ocean, Feb. 22, 2024. The aircraft and crews are deployed from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, and are taking part in a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen AFB, Guam. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Stephen J. Collier)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 05:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913736
    VIRIN: 240222-F-ZD629-1003
    Filename: DOD_110143211
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GU

    This work, Bomber Task Force continues strategic deterrence mission, by Capt. Stephen Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    globalstrikecommand
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    B-52
    Bomber Task Force 24
    B-52 BTF

