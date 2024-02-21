Bomber Task Force continues strategic deterrence mission

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takeoff in support of training missions over the western Pacific Ocean, Feb. 22, 2024. The aircraft and crews are deployed from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, and are taking part in a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen AFB, Guam. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Stephen J. Collier)
|02.22.2024
|02.26.2024 05:57
|B-Roll
|913736
|240222-F-ZD629-1003
|DOD_110143211
|00:00:30
|GU
|4
|4
