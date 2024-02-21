Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sentry Sentinel SPC. Steven Burns A-Roll

    CAMP TAARA, ESTONIA

    02.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Steven Burns assigned to the 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans”, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting Task Force Marne, provides an interview during the Sentry Sentinel exercise at Camp Taara, Estonia, Feb. 20, 2022. Sentry Sentinel prepares for potential reaction to an invasion by occupying battle positions as a battalion by air assaulting out, conducting defense and preparing for enemy forces. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 03:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913730
    VIRIN: 240220-A-PA175-6031
    Filename: DOD_110143084
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CAMP TAARA, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Sentry Sentinel SPC. Steven Burns A-Roll, by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

