Operation Sentry Sentinel SPC. Steven Burns A-Roll

U.S. Army Spc. Steven Burns assigned to the 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans”, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting Task Force Marne, provides an interview during the Sentry Sentinel exercise at Camp Taara, Estonia, Feb. 20, 2022. Sentry Sentinel prepares for potential reaction to an invasion by occupying battle positions as a battalion by air assaulting out, conducting defense and preparing for enemy forces. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)
