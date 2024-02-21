Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why We Serve; Spc. Jeffrey Bullick

    CAMP TAARA, ESTONIA

    02.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Jeffrey Bullick, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans”, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting Task Force Marne, shares why he joined the U.S. Army while on rotation in Europe at Camp Taara, Estonia, Feb. 20, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024
    Location: CAMP TAARA, EE

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

