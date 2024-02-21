Why We Serve; Spc. Jeffrey Bullick

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Spc. Jeffrey Bullick, an infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment “Leader Rakkasans”, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting Task Force Marne, shares why he joined the U.S. Army while on rotation in Europe at Camp Taara, Estonia, Feb. 20, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor)