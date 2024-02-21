Operation Combined Victory: Training for tomorrow’s fight

U.S. Army Advisors from 3rd Squadron, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and U.S. Air Force Air Advisors from 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron conduct a fly-to-assess mission, as part of Operation Combined Victory, at Fort Knox, Ky., Feb. 19, 2024. This joint effort is part of the Advisor network, training to enable a multinational, joint response to a potential conflict. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 19:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913703
|VIRIN:
|240225-A-SM410-1380
|Filename:
|DOD_110142578
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
