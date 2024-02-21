Operation Combined Victory: Training for tomorrow’s fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913703" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Advisors from 3rd Squadron, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and U.S. Air Force Air Advisors from 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron conduct a fly-to-assess mission, as part of Operation Combined Victory, at Fort Knox, Ky., Feb. 19, 2024. This joint effort is part of the Advisor network, training to enable a multinational, joint response to a potential conflict. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)