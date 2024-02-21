Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Combined Victory: Training for tomorrow’s fight

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Advisors from 3rd Squadron, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and U.S. Air Force Air Advisors from 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron conduct a fly-to-assess mission, as part of Operation Combined Victory, at Fort Knox, Ky., Feb. 19, 2024. This joint effort is part of the Advisor network, training to enable a multinational, joint response to a potential conflict. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 19:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913703
    VIRIN: 240225-A-SM410-1380
    Filename: DOD_110142578
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Operation Combined Victory: Training for tomorrow's fight, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Army2030
    OCV

