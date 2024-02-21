B-1 Maintenance Bomber Task Force 24-2

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, inspect and service a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 24-2 at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2024. The operational readiness of U.S. forces across all domains is critical to building partnerships, responding to crisis, providing deterrence, and supporting our Allies and partners. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913695
|VIRIN:
|240225-F-HX125-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110142303
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|LULEA, SE
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
