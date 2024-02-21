Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Fiji shipriders conduct fishery boardings

    FIJI

    02.16.2024

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Fijian shipriders from the Republic Fiji Navy, Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji Immigration, and Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) boarding team partner together to conduct a fishery boarding in the Fiji Exclusive Economic Zone in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard will work closely with Fiji officers to strengthen maritime governance and security while promoting individual sovereignty. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 22:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913690
    VIRIN: 240216-G-RS249-7548
    Filename: DOD_110141938
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Fiji shipriders conduct fishery boardings, by SCPO Charly Tautfest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    FIji
    Harriet Lane
    IUUF
    USCG OpBluePacific

