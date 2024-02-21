U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, Fiji shipriders conduct fishery boardings

Fijian shipriders from the Republic Fiji Navy, Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji Immigration, and Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) boarding team partner together to conduct a fishery boarding in the Fiji Exclusive Economic Zone in the South Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard will work closely with Fiji officers to strengthen maritime governance and security while promoting individual sovereignty. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 22:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913690
|VIRIN:
|240216-G-RS249-7548
|Filename:
|DOD_110141938
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
