    IKE Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea

    AT SEA

    02.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower supporting strikes against on Iranian-Backed Houthi Targets on Feb. 24, 2024. (Courtesy video provided to U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 22:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913689
    VIRIN: 240224-D-D0477-2001
    PIN: 240224
    Filename: DOD_110141909
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IKE Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Houthi

