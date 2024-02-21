IKE Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea

F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower supporting strikes against on Iranian-Backed Houthi Targets on Feb. 24, 2024. (Courtesy video provided to U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 22:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913689
|VIRIN:
|240224-D-D0477-2001
|PIN:
|240224
|Filename:
|DOD_110141909
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
