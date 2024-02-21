Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 1 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute underwater dive techniques during a dive sustainment training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7, 2024. The training is designed to enhance the Marines proficiency and capabilities for specialized insert and extract operations. The Marines are with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913686
    VIRIN: 240207-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_110141833
    Length: 00:09:46
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Dive Sustainment Training Day 1 B-Roll, by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Pacific
    Marines
    3d Recon
    3D MARDIV
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT