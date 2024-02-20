BTF Enhancing Readiness

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission departing and returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb.19, 2024. BTF enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
