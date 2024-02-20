Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Enhancing Readiness

    GUAM

    02.19.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission departing and returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb.19, 2024. BTF enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913683
    VIRIN: 240219-F-EY126-3001
    Filename: DOD_110141725
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF Enhancing Readiness, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

