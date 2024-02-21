U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 22, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
*Editor’s note: there is no audio associated with this B-roll.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913679
|VIRIN:
|240223-Z-YU904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110141615
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Task Force Marne, NATO Allies build interoperability during combined arms live-fire exercise in Poland, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
