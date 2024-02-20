NATO's High Readiness Forces Are On The Move For Exercise Brilliant Jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the first half of 2024, NATO will conduct a series of exercises under the overarching umbrella of STEADFAST DEFENDER-24 (STDE-24).

A key element of STDE-24 will be the NATO led exercise BRILLIANT JUMP-2024 (BRJU-24). This exercise is an operational and tactical level Alert and Deployment Exercise (ALERTEX/DEPLOYEX). The aim is to train and test NATOs Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) in planning and conducting a deployment and the ability to respond to a potential multidimensional armed crisis, thus contributing to strengthening the Alliances’ deterrence and defense capabilities, demonstrating its strength and determination stemming from its unity. Created in 2014 as part of the NRF, NATOs VJTF are the spearhead troop element maintained at 24 hours notice to move. The VJTF is around 20,000 strong including a multinational land brigade, air, maritime and special force components.



00:00:00 - 00:00:10 : WS. UK Troops from the 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team arrive at Szczecin Airport

00:00:10 - 00:00:38 : WS. UK Troops disembarking at Emden, Germany. MS. Troops making hot dogs in the UK.

00:00:39 - 00:00:52 : WS. Aerial shots of UK terrestrial vehicles ‘Jackal’ in the UK.

00:00:53 - 00:00:54 : WS/MS. UK soldiers maneuvering land vehicles.

00:00:55 - 00:01:05 : WS. UK Troops border crossing to Germany

00:01:06 - 00:01:06 : WS: Polish Tank and wide shot of UK land vehicles

00:01:07 - 00:01:26 : WS: Spanish frigate Almirante Juan de Borbon.

00:01:27 - 00:01:29: Spanish and NATO flags flutter in the wind.

00:01:29 - 00:01:33: WS. MH-60 Seahawk landing on the Spanish frigate Alvaro de Bazan.

00:01:33 - 00:01:43 : Spanish soldier entering and operating a Leopard Tank.

00:01:43 - 00:01:47 : CU of Spanish soldiers

00:01:47 - 00:02:07 : MS/WS. Leopard tanks disembarking and moving on the port tarmac.

00:02:07 - 00:02:14 : MS. Polish soldier filling up a vehicle’s tank.

00:02:14 - 00:02:17 : WS. Land vehicle moving.

00:02:17 - 00:02:37 : WS. Polish Leopard tanks being transported on train tracks.

00:02:37 - 00:02:43 : WS. Albanian soldiers getting off land vehicles.

00:02:43 - 00:03:08 : WS. Albanian land vehicles moving on country roads.



00:03:08 - 00:03:13 : MS. British Army Private Kye Deacon, 17th Port and Maritime Regiment, RLC: “It’s massive, in terms of the whole NATO exercise…”



00:03:13 - 00:03:21: MS. Major Simon Cox, British Army 2nd Battalion, Royal Anglian Regiment, Company Commander: “We’re fairly good at getting ourselves integrated. Despite the language barrier, soldiers tend to be fairly similar across the world”



