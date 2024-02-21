Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 24 Wrap-up Video

    POLATLI, TURKEY

    02.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and multinational forces participate in Exercise Dynamic Front 24 at Polatlı Training Area, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2024. Exercise Dynamic Front 24 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, 56th Artillery Command-led fires-centric exercise in Germany and Türkiye. Artillery Soldiers train in a joint-combined environment, focusing on fire interoperability, command and control between multinational units, and using Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities protocol systems. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

