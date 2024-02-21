Dynamic Front 24 Wrap-up Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and multinational forces participate in Exercise Dynamic Front 24 at Polatlı Training Area, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2024. Exercise Dynamic Front 24 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, 56th Artillery Command-led fires-centric exercise in Germany and Türkiye. Artillery Soldiers train in a joint-combined environment, focusing on fire interoperability, command and control between multinational units, and using Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities protocol systems. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds)