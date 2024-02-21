Dynamic Front 24 Wrap-up Video

U.S. and multinational forces participate in Exercise Dynamic Front 24 at Polatlı Training Area, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2024. Exercise Dynamic Front 24 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, 56th Artillery Command-led fires-centric exercise in Germany and Türkiye. Artillery Soldiers train in a joint-combined environment, focusing on fire interoperability, command and control between multinational units, and using Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities protocol systems. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Devin McReynolds)
|02.19.2024
|02.25.2024 15:16
|Video Productions
|913676
|240219-A-DM107-1001
|DOD_110141584
|00:02:22
|POLATLI, TR
|0
|0
