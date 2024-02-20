Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Quartermasters Participate in FLAGEX

    AT SEA

    02.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) Quartermasters, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), work together to expeditiously raise a sequence of pennant flags while participating in a flag raising exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913670
    VIRIN: 240224-N-HA192-1001
    Filename: DOD_110141499
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: AT SEA

    uss bataan flagex

