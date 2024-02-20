MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) Quartermasters, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), work together to expeditiously raise a sequence of pennant flags while participating in a flag raising exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 09:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913670
|VIRIN:
|240224-N-HA192-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110141499
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bataan Quartermasters Participate in FLAGEX, by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT