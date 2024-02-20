USS Bataan Quartermasters Participate in FLAGEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) Quartermasters, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), work together to expeditiously raise a sequence of pennant flags while participating in a flag raising exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)