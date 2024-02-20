Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explore Europe Innsbruck

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    02.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert and Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez

    AFN Vicenza

    Explore Europe video about Innsbruck, Austria produced by Isaac Leon under the instruction and supervision of SSG Brandon Rickert with the assistance of SSG Ysenia Carrero as part of the career practicum program with AFN Vicenza and the Vicenza Highschool.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 08:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913668
    VIRIN: 240224-A-IP596-8199
    Filename: DOD_110141473
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe Innsbruck, by SSG Brandon Rickert and SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT