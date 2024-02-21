Shanti Prayas IV | Convoy and Escort Training

Sri Lanka Armed Forces service members conduct Convoy and Escort Training during Shanti Prayas IV, at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 23, 2024. Service members assisted by language assistants, simulated the escort, ensuring the safe movement of United Nations humanitarian aid vehicles with armored personnel carriers. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
