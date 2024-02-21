Shanti Prayas IV | Convoy and Escort Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sri Lanka Armed Forces service members conduct Convoy and Escort Training during Shanti Prayas IV, at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 23, 2024. Service members assisted by language assistants, simulated the escort, ensuring the safe movement of United Nations humanitarian aid vehicles with armored personnel carriers. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)