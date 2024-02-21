Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Convoy and Escort Training

    NEPAL

    02.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Sri Lanka Armed Forces service members conduct Convoy and Escort Training during Shanti Prayas IV, at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Nepal on Feb. 23, 2024. Service members assisted by language assistants, simulated the escort, ensuring the safe movement of United Nations humanitarian aid vehicles with armored personnel carriers. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 01:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NP

    TAGS

    Shanti Prayas IV
    Shanti Prayas IV; USINDOPACOM; United Nations; Nepal; PKO

