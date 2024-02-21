Shanti Prayas IV | The Importance of Communication and Understanding

Negotiation and Mediation subject matter expert Gbenga Oni and Nepali Army participant Maj. Sanjog Karki, elaborate on the importance of applying the skills learned during the course of Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre on Feb. 23, 2024. Negotiations and Mediation training is designed with and interest-based, problem-solving approach. The tools of mediation and negotiation in a conflict can assist in deescalating the situation to establish what each party needs and wants for a desired outcome without the use of force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 01:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913663
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-XP917-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110141459
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|NP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
