Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shanti Prayas IV | The Importance of Communication and Understanding

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEPAL

    02.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and Senior Airman Caroline Strickland

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Negotiation and Mediation subject matter expert Gbenga Oni and Nepali Army participant Maj. Sanjog Karki, elaborate on the importance of applying the skills learned during the course of Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre on Feb. 23, 2024. Negotiations and Mediation training is designed with and interest-based, problem-solving approach. The tools of mediation and negotiation in a conflict can assist in deescalating the situation to establish what each party needs and wants for a desired outcome without the use of force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 01:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913663
    VIRIN: 240223-N-XP917-1003
    Filename: DOD_110141459
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: NP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | The Importance of Communication and Understanding, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel and SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    USINDOPACOM
    Shanti Prayas IV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT