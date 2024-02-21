Shanti Prayas IV | The Importance of Communication and Understanding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Negotiation and Mediation subject matter expert Gbenga Oni and Nepali Army participant Maj. Sanjog Karki, elaborate on the importance of applying the skills learned during the course of Exercise Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre on Feb. 23, 2024. Negotiations and Mediation training is designed with and interest-based, problem-solving approach. The tools of mediation and negotiation in a conflict can assist in deescalating the situation to establish what each party needs and wants for a desired outcome without the use of force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)