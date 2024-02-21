Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 executes flight operations in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll)

    19, NORWAY

    02.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 execute flight operations in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Norway, Feb. 22, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. Exercise Nordic Response 24 is VMFA-542's first overseas operational exercise as an F-35B Lightning II jet squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)

    This B-Roll package contains the following:
    U.S. Marines with VMFA-542 finalizing preflight checks,
    Slow-motion footage of an F-35B Lightning II jet taxiing prior to flight operations,
    Two F-35B Lightning II jets taxiing prior to takeoff,
    Takeoff footage of F-35B Lightning II jets.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 05:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913661
    VIRIN: 240222-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_110141353
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: 19, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 executes flight operations in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll), by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    USMCNews
    NATOSpotlight
    NR24

