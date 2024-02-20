Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Cobra Gold Port Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2024

    Courtesy Video

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Select personnel from the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the 570th Movement Control Team conduct port operations in support of Cobra Gold 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand. This is the first time a reserve ESC has led the port operations side of the mission.

    Exercise Cobra Gold, to be conducted from late February to mid March in Thailand, will be the 43rd iteration of the world’s longest-running multilateral military training program, one of the Indo-Pacific’s largest combined exercises. More than 10,000 troops from 30 nations are expected to participate.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 22:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913653
    VIRIN: 240223-A-JG911-1001
    Filename: DOD_110141202
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Sustainment
    Transportation
    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    Port
    2024

