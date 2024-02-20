2024 Cobra Gold Port Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Select personnel from the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the 570th Movement Control Team conduct port operations in support of Cobra Gold 2024 in Sattahip, Thailand. This is the first time a reserve ESC has led the port operations side of the mission.



Exercise Cobra Gold, to be conducted from late February to mid March in Thailand, will be the 43rd iteration of the world’s longest-running multilateral military training program, one of the Indo-Pacific’s largest combined exercises. More than 10,000 troops from 30 nations are expected to participate.