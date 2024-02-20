Guard Airmen Celebrate African Americans in the Arts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913646" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ariel Green, council chair, diversity and inclusion, Air National Guard (ANG), National Guard Bureau, speaks about the impact of art in the African American and military communites during a Black History Month event held at the Air National Guard Readiness Center on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2024. The ANG diversity and inclusion council welcomed students from the Benjamin D. Foulois Creative and Performing Arts Academy for a curated presentation of dance, painting, music, mixed media and more. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan) (Royalty-free music and graphics sourced from Envato.com and Mixkit.co / Additional credit information included in release information)