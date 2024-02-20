Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard Airmen Celebrate African Americans in the Arts

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ariel Green, council chair, diversity and inclusion, Air National Guard (ANG), National Guard Bureau, speaks about the impact of art in the African American and military communites during a Black History Month event held at the Air National Guard Readiness Center on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2024. The ANG diversity and inclusion council welcomed students from the Benjamin D. Foulois Creative and Performing Arts Academy for a curated presentation of dance, painting, music, mixed media and more. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan) (Royalty-free music and graphics sourced from Envato.com and Mixkit.co / Additional credit information included in release information)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    black history month
    National Guard
    DEI
    BHM

