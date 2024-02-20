Guard Airmen Celebrate African Americans in the Arts

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ariel Green, council chair, diversity and inclusion, Air National Guard (ANG), National Guard Bureau, speaks about the impact of art in the African American and military communites during a Black History Month event held at the Air National Guard Readiness Center on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2024. The ANG diversity and inclusion council welcomed students from the Benjamin D. Foulois Creative and Performing Arts Academy for a curated presentation of dance, painting, music, mixed media and more. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan) (Royalty-free music and graphics sourced from Envato.com and Mixkit.co / Additional credit information included in release information)
