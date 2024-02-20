Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep6 - deputy_dog_radar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Chaplain Shane Yates, ORNG Deputy State Chaplain, meet with Deputy O'Reilly and his dog Radar. O'Reilly and Radar are a K-9 team with the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon and also have a popular social media channel, @deputy_dog_radar, where the pair help bring smiles to their viewers.