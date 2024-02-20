Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep6 - deputy_dog_radar

    OR, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Chaplain Shane Yates, ORNG Deputy State Chaplain, meet with Deputy O'Reilly and his dog Radar. O'Reilly and Radar are a K-9 team with the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon and also have a popular social media channel, @deputy_dog_radar, where the pair help bring smiles to their viewers.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 16:35
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:56:35
    Location: OR, US

    TAGS

    oregon, podcast, national guard, k-9, deputy_dog_radar

