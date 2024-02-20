Chaplain Scott and guest co-host Chaplain Shane Yates, ORNG Deputy State Chaplain, meet with Deputy O'Reilly and his dog Radar. O'Reilly and Radar are a K-9 team with the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon and also have a popular social media channel, @deputy_dog_radar, where the pair help bring smiles to their viewers.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 16:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|913641
|VIRIN:
|240223-A-LM216-7730
|Filename:
|DOD_110140544
|Length:
|00:56:35
|Location:
|OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn3Ep6 - deputy_dog_radar, by 1SG Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
